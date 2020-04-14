Marc-Andre Fleury’s historic win part of NHL greatest moments bracket

Marc-Andre Fleury’s victory to move into fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list is included in Tuesday’s voting for “The Greatest Moments of the NHL Season … So Far” bracket.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury plays in an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Penguins won 7-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Golden Knights goaltender earned his 460th career victory Feb. 6 at Florida when he made 23 saves in a 7-2 win, moving past New York Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist.

The ovation for Jay Bouwmeester is moving on! Today you can pick between Marc-Andre Fleury reaching 5th on the all-time wins list or Jumbo Joe's 1,500th career point. Vote on our Twitter or Instagram Story! — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2020

Fleury’s victory is pitted against San Jose Sharks veteran Joe Thornton recording his 1,500th career point Feb. 4 against Calgary in the March Madness-style bracket.

Fans can vote for their favorite play on the NHL’s Twitter and Instagram pages until 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Fleury has 466 career wins, seven more than Lundqvist. Ed Belfour is fourth on the all-time list with 484 victories.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19 also is included in the bracket and advanced to the second round with 53 percent of the votes against Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal.

