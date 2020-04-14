66°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury’s historic win part of NHL greatest moments bracket

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 1:50 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury’s victory to move into fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list is included in Tuesday’s voting for “The Greatest Moments of the NHL Season … So Far” bracket.

The Golden Knights goaltender earned his 460th career victory Feb. 6 at Florida when he made 23 saves in a 7-2 win, moving past New York Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist.

Fleury’s victory is pitted against San Jose Sharks veteran Joe Thornton recording his 1,500th career point Feb. 4 against Calgary in the March Madness-style bracket.

Fans can vote for their favorite play on the NHL’s Twitter and Instagram pages until 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Fleury has 466 career wins, seven more than Lundqvist. Ed Belfour is fourth on the all-time list with 484 victories.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19 also is included in the bracket and advanced to the second round with 53 percent of the votes against Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 30th goal.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

