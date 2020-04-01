Nate Schmidt to take over NHL’s Twitter account Thursday

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will take over the NHL’s official Twitter account for a question-and-answer session at noon Pacific time Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is seen during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Get your lawn care questions ready for Nate Schmidt.

The Golden Knights defenseman will take over the NHL’s official Twitter account for a question-and-answer session starting at noon Pacific time Thursday.

in 24 hours… @nateschmidt29 is taking over the @NHL Twitter for a Q&A!! Send your questions over using #AskNate 🧐 pic.twitter.com/TxlUD7TNsV — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2020

Schmidt has been active on social media since the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, including a video of him hitting a tennis ball with a baseball bat as he missed opening day.

Lately, Schmidt has been doing yard work on the front of his house and posted pictures on his Instagram account after he failed to remove a stump from the ground.

