Nate Schmidt to take over NHL’s Twitter account Thursday

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will take over the NHL’s official Twitter account for a question-and-answer session at noon Pacific time Thursday.
Get your lawn care questions ready for Nate Schmidt.
Schmidt has been active on social media since the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, including a video of him hitting a tennis ball with a baseball bat as he missed opening day.
Baseball opening day quarantine edition. Sometimes you just need to the blacktop for some batting practice. My @twins are going to have a big year, and thanks for the Jersey as well! But, I tried to hit like @bryceharper3 and lemme tell ya… didn’t go so well for me. Trying to recreate that swing is tough but still fun to swing the bat a bit 🤪
Lately, Schmidt has been doing yard work on the front of his house and posted pictures on his Instagram account after he failed to remove a stump from the ground.
