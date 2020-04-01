77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Nate Schmidt to take over NHL’s Twitter account Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2020 - 1:28 pm
 

Get your lawn care questions ready for Nate Schmidt.

The Golden Knights defenseman will take over the NHL’s official Twitter account for a question-and-answer session starting at noon Pacific time Thursday.

Schmidt has been active on social media since the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, including a video of him hitting a tennis ball with a baseball bat as he missed opening day.

Lately, Schmidt has been doing yard work on the front of his house and posted pictures on his Instagram account after he failed to remove a stump from the ground.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
2
Sisolak issues stay at home order
Sisolak issues stay at home order
3
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
4
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
5
Oklahoma City bomber’s son charged in Henderson attack
Oklahoma City bomber’s son charged in Henderson attack
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST