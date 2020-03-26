NBCSN to replay Game 5 of Golden Knights-Capitals Stanley Cup Final
NBCSN is showing another cruel replay for Golden Knights fans just three days after it showed Game 7 of the team’s first-round series against the Sharks.
NBC Sports Network is playing another classic Golden Knights game on Thursday sure to drive fans wild.
NBCSN is showing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at 6 p.m. as part of its “Hockey Week in America” series, three days after the network aired Game 7 of the Knights’ 2019 first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.
Game 5, of course, is when the Washington Capitals clinched the Stanley Cup. It was a highly entertaining game — well worth the rewatch, if you have the stomach for it — and will always be remembered for the images of captain Alexander Ovechkin realizing he finally won a championship.
The two teams traded goals in a wild second period at T-Mobile Arena. Ultimately, the Knights emerged with a 3-2 lead. But Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly tied the game 9:52 into the third, and defenseman Lars Eller provided the series-clinching goal 2:31 later.
The Knights still received a large ovation from their fans afterward. After all, who would’ve dreamed their inaugural season would be featured in a compilation of Cup-clinchers?
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.