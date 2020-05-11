92°F
Golden Knights

NCAA’s leading scorer Jack Dugan agrees to terms with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2020 - 1:18 pm

Providence forward Jack Dugan, who led the NCAA in scoring, agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”

Dugan agreed to terms on multiple two-year, entry-level contracts based on whether the NHL resumes, according to his agent, Brian Bartlett. The league paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dugan could play and burn the first year of his contract if the league finishes the 2019-20 season. Otherwise, his deal would kick in at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick by the Knights in 2017 after being bypassed in the draft the previous season.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 194-pound wing had 52 points in 34 games as a sophomore at Providence before the remainder of the Friars’ season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dugan, who turned 22 on March 24, was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey.

He led the nation in points per game (1.53), assists (42), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30) on the way to being named first-team All-Hockey East Association.

In 75 career games at Providence, Dugan produced 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points.

