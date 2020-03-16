58°F
Golden Knights

NHL advises players to self-quarantine until March 27

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2020 - 9:50 am
 

The NHL is advising players to self-quarantine until at least March 27, the league announced Monday.

Players are free to return to their homes — even if they live away from their team’s city or even outside of North America — but should report any symptoms or test results to their club’s medical staff.

A NHL player or staff member has yet to test positive for COVID-19. Arizona Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness was tested but received a negative result.

The NHL plans to look into opening team facilities to small groups like in the offseason after the self-quarantine period. Following that the league hopes to open a training camp period about 45 days into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended 60-day ban on mass gatherings.

That means the earliest the NHL could attempt to play games again is likely mid-May. The latest the league has started its playoffs in recent history is April 28 in 2013 and May 6 in 1995.

The Stanley Cup was raised June 24 both years.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

