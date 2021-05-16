69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Our hits, misses on Golden Knights’ over/under predictions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 7:51 am
 
The Golden Knights celebrate with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after an overtime win again ...
The Golden Knights celebrate with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after an overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Let’s find out how wrong we were.

Every year the Golden Knights’ coverage team gets together to make over/under predictions before the NHL season. With 56 games in the books, it’s time to look back at how things played out vs. our expectations.

Here’s the results:

Total points

Line: 71.5

Result: 82

The Knights blew past this total. It looks shockingly low in hindsight, but it was set at the equivalent of a 105-point pace in an 82-game regular season.

Ben Gotz — OVER

David Schoen — OVER

Ed Graney — OVER

Adam Hill — UNDER

West Division finish

Line: 1.5

Result: 2

This one came down to the final game of the regular season for the West Division title. The Colorado Avalanche prevailed on a tiebreaker and won the Presidents’ Trophy.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — OVER

Hill — OVER

Max Pacioretty goals

Line: 21.5

Result: 24

Pacioretty hit the over with almost a month to go in the season. He scored so much that his late injury didn’t bring any drama to the proceedings.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Mark Stone points

Line: 48.5

Result: 61

Like Pacioretty, Stone didn’t make anyone sweat this out. He had the best offensive season of his career. He also set a Knights record for points per game at 1.11.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — OVER

Shea Theodore points

Line: 42.5

Result: 42

Well, this line ended up being pretty good. Theodore didn’t score a point in his final five games to secure the under. He set a team record for points per game by a defenseman (0.79).

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Reilly Smith goals

Line: 15.5

Result: 14

This looked like a surefire under most of the season, but Smith’s hat trick in the third-to-last game ended up making it interesting.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — OVER

Hill — OVER

Robin Lehner starts

Line: 34.5

Result: 19

Lehner’s concussion made sure this wasn’t in play. Even if he didn’t suffer an injury, coach Pete DeBoer largely stuck to an even split when both goalies were healthy.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Alex Pietrangelo points

Line: 33.5

Result: 23

Injuries and time spent in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols slowed Pietrangelo’s production. It also took him time to adjust to a new team and system.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — OVER

Hill — UNDER

William Karlsson points

Line: 40.5

Result: 39

Karlsson ended up with a typical season for him. He posted solid offensive numbers, was a valuable all-around player and appeared in every game.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Jon Marchessault goals

Line: 18.5

Result: 18

Marchessault needed two goals in the final game to reach the over. He scored once and assisted on another goal. Too unselfish for his own good.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — OVER

Hill — UNDER

Final standings

Gotz: 8-2; Hill: 7-3; Schoen: 7-3; Graney: 5-5

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
2
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
3
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
4
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
5
Las Vegas high school student accepted into 59 colleges
Las Vegas high school student accepted into 59 colleges
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST