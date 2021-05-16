Our hits, misses on Golden Knights’ over/under predictions

Every year the Golden Knights’ coverage team makes over/under predictions before the NHL season. It’s time to look back at how things played out vs. our expectations.

The Golden Knights celebrate with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after an overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Let’s find out how wrong we were.

Every year the Golden Knights’ coverage team gets together to make over/under predictions before the NHL season. With 56 games in the books, it’s time to look back at how things played out vs. our expectations.

Here’s the results:

Total points

Line: 71.5

Result: 82

The Knights blew past this total. It looks shockingly low in hindsight, but it was set at the equivalent of a 105-point pace in an 82-game regular season.

Ben Gotz — OVER

David Schoen — OVER

Ed Graney — OVER

Adam Hill — UNDER

West Division finish

Line: 1.5

Result: 2

This one came down to the final game of the regular season for the West Division title. The Colorado Avalanche prevailed on a tiebreaker and won the Presidents’ Trophy.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — OVER

Hill — OVER

Max Pacioretty goals

Line: 21.5

Result: 24

Pacioretty hit the over with almost a month to go in the season. He scored so much that his late injury didn’t bring any drama to the proceedings.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Mark Stone points

Line: 48.5

Result: 61

Like Pacioretty, Stone didn’t make anyone sweat this out. He had the best offensive season of his career. He also set a Knights record for points per game at 1.11.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — OVER

Shea Theodore points

Line: 42.5

Result: 42

Well, this line ended up being pretty good. Theodore didn’t score a point in his final five games to secure the under. He set a team record for points per game by a defenseman (0.79).

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Reilly Smith goals

Line: 15.5

Result: 14

This looked like a surefire under most of the season, but Smith’s hat trick in the third-to-last game ended up making it interesting.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — OVER

Hill — OVER

Robin Lehner starts

Line: 34.5

Result: 19

Lehner’s concussion made sure this wasn’t in play. Even if he didn’t suffer an injury, coach Pete DeBoer largely stuck to an even split when both goalies were healthy.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Alex Pietrangelo points

Line: 33.5

Result: 23

Injuries and time spent in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols slowed Pietrangelo’s production. It also took him time to adjust to a new team and system.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — OVER

Hill — UNDER

William Karlsson points

Line: 40.5

Result: 39

Karlsson ended up with a typical season for him. He posted solid offensive numbers, was a valuable all-around player and appeared in every game.

Gotz — OVER

Schoen — UNDER

Graney — UNDER

Hill — UNDER

Jon Marchessault goals

Line: 18.5

Result: 18

Marchessault needed two goals in the final game to reach the over. He scored once and assisted on another goal. Too unselfish for his own good.

Gotz — UNDER

Schoen — OVER

Graney — OVER

Hill — UNDER

Final standings

Gotz: 8-2; Hill: 7-3; Schoen: 7-3; Graney: 5-5

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.