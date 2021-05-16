Our hits, misses on Golden Knights’ over/under predictions
Every year the Golden Knights’ coverage team makes over/under predictions before the NHL season. It’s time to look back at how things played out vs. our expectations.
Let’s find out how wrong we were.
Every year the Golden Knights’ coverage team gets together to make over/under predictions before the NHL season. With 56 games in the books, it’s time to look back at how things played out vs. our expectations.
Here’s the results:
Total points
Line: 71.5
Result: 82
The Knights blew past this total. It looks shockingly low in hindsight, but it was set at the equivalent of a 105-point pace in an 82-game regular season.
Ben Gotz — OVER
David Schoen — OVER
Ed Graney — OVER
Adam Hill — UNDER
West Division finish
Line: 1.5
Result: 2
This one came down to the final game of the regular season for the West Division title. The Colorado Avalanche prevailed on a tiebreaker and won the Presidents’ Trophy.
Gotz — OVER
Schoen — UNDER
Graney — OVER
Hill — OVER
Max Pacioretty goals
Line: 21.5
Result: 24
Pacioretty hit the over with almost a month to go in the season. He scored so much that his late injury didn’t bring any drama to the proceedings.
Gotz — OVER
Schoen — OVER
Graney — UNDER
Hill — UNDER
Mark Stone points
Line: 48.5
Result: 61
Like Pacioretty, Stone didn’t make anyone sweat this out. He had the best offensive season of his career. He also set a Knights record for points per game at 1.11.
Gotz — OVER
Schoen — OVER
Graney — UNDER
Hill — OVER
Shea Theodore points
Line: 42.5
Result: 42
Well, this line ended up being pretty good. Theodore didn’t score a point in his final five games to secure the under. He set a team record for points per game by a defenseman (0.79).
Gotz — OVER
Schoen — UNDER
Graney — UNDER
Hill — UNDER
Reilly Smith goals
Line: 15.5
Result: 14
This looked like a surefire under most of the season, but Smith’s hat trick in the third-to-last game ended up making it interesting.
Gotz — UNDER
Schoen — UNDER
Graney — OVER
Hill — OVER
Robin Lehner starts
Line: 34.5
Result: 19
Lehner’s concussion made sure this wasn’t in play. Even if he didn’t suffer an injury, coach Pete DeBoer largely stuck to an even split when both goalies were healthy.
Gotz — UNDER
Schoen — UNDER
Graney — UNDER
Hill — UNDER
Alex Pietrangelo points
Line: 33.5
Result: 23
Injuries and time spent in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols slowed Pietrangelo’s production. It also took him time to adjust to a new team and system.
Gotz — UNDER
Schoen — OVER
Graney — OVER
Hill — UNDER
William Karlsson points
Line: 40.5
Result: 39
Karlsson ended up with a typical season for him. He posted solid offensive numbers, was a valuable all-around player and appeared in every game.
Gotz — OVER
Schoen — UNDER
Graney — UNDER
Hill — UNDER
Jon Marchessault goals
Line: 18.5
Result: 18
Marchessault needed two goals in the final game to reach the over. He scored once and assisted on another goal. Too unselfish for his own good.
Gotz — UNDER
Schoen — OVER
Graney — OVER
Hill — UNDER
Final standings
Gotz: 8-2; Hill: 7-3; Schoen: 7-3; Graney: 5-5
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.