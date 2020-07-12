Peyton Krebs added to Golden Knights training camp roster

Former first-round pick Peyton Krebs was a notable addition to the Golden Knights training camp roster that was released Saturday.

Peyton Krebs puts on a Vegas Golden Knights jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

The list of participants includes 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders, and it appears none of the team’s regulars opted out of the NHL’s return-to-play plan.

The Knights open training camp at 10 a.m. Monday at City National Arena. Fans are not permitted to attend the practices.

Krebs did not participate in training camp last September due to a partially torn Achilles and is yet to make his NHL debut. The 19-year-old posted 60 points in 38 games for his major-junior team in the Western Hockey League.

Krebs is joined by American Hockey League forwards Patrick Brown, Reid Duke, Keegan Kolesar and Gage Quinney.

On defense, Nicolas Hague was called up with Jake Bischoff, Dylan Coghlan and Jimmy Schuldt.

Oscar Dansk was the lone goaltender added to the roster.

The Knights are allowed to carry a maximum of 31 players for the NHL playoffs.

They open round-robin play in Edmonton on Aug. 3 against Dallas before taking on St. Louis (Aug. 6) and Colorado (Aug. 8) to determine the top four seeds in the Western Conference.

Golden Knights training camp roster

Forwards (18): Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Nick Cousins, Reid Duke, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Gage Quinney, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch

Defensemen (12): Jake Bischoff, Dylan Coghlan, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Nate Schmidt, Jimmy Schuldt, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders (3): Oscar Dansk, Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner

