Previewing the first round of the NHL playoffs

The NHL postseason is back with some significant twists, and the results have been highly entertaining. Here’s a quick look at each playoff matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal with teammates during third period NHL Stanley Cup hockey qualifying round game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The league made notable alterations to its usual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra teams were invited to the playoffs because the regular season was cut short, and the top four teams from each conference played a round robin to determine seeding.

The results have been highly entertaining. The best-of-five play-in series that whittled down the field featured multiple upsets. The round robin led to plenty of movement in the standings.

The dust is settled now, and the first round is ready to go. Here’s a quick look at each playoff matchup:

Western Conference

At Edmonton, Alberta

No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 12 Chicago

■ Knights skinny: Coach Pete DeBoer helped an underachieving group blossom into one of the favorites in the West after being hired in January. The Knights (39-24-8) have one of the league’s top forwards group and an underrated blue line.

■ Blackhawks skinny: Chicago (32-30-8), last in the Central Division before the shutdown, certainly wasn’t planning on a playoff run. The Blackhawks’ highly skilled players and run-and-gun style make them a fun watch.

■ X-factor: Depth. The Knights had three scoring lines in the round robin, and Chicago might struggle to match up.

■ Last word: The Blackhawks should be excited about reaching the first round. The Knights have loftier goals.

No. 2 Colorado vs. No. 11 Arizona

■ Avalanche skinny: Colorado (42-20-8) fought injuries but still became one of the league’s best teams. Superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and hotshot rookie defenseman Cale Makar helped the club finish fourth in goals for and fifth in goals allowed.

■ Coyotes skinny: Arizona (33-29-8) had its general manager “quit,” per a team statement, before the playoffs. It still beat Nashville in four games. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is outstanding, but the Coyotes’ firepower is lacking.

■ X-factor: Goaltending. Arizona’s path to winning this series almost certainly involves Kuemper standing on his head.

■ Last word: The Avalanche have speed, skill and strength. The Coyotes will struggle to match them in any of those areas.

No. 3 Dallas vs. No. 8 Calgary

■ Stars skinny: For the second straight year, the Stars (37-24-8) suppress scoring at both ends of the ice. They ranked second in goals allowed but 28th in goals for despite acquiring help up front last offseason.

■ Flames skinny: Calgary (36-27-7) has been rolling since interim coach Geoff Ward took over in November. The Flames were ninth in the NHL in points percentage under him and easily dispatched Winnipeg in four games in the play-in round.

■ X-factor: Health. Stars No. 1 goaltender Ben Bishop and leading scorer Tyler Seguin missed their final round-robin game and are considered day to day.

■ Last word: Getting the No. 3 seed might not have been much of a victory for Dallas. Calgary is a tough matchup.

No. 4 St. Louis vs. No. 7 Vancouver

■ Blues skinny: Defending champion St. Louis (42-19-10) has been a force despite having skilled goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko for just 10 regular-season games. The Blues’ deep lineup and top-notch blue line covered for his absence.

■ Canucks skinny: Up-and-coming Vancouver (36-27-6) is a high-flying outfit prone to exciting games. The Canucks can score, but their suspect defense can leave them exposed in their end.

■ X-factor: Experience. Vancouver hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015. Can its young core hang with rugged St. Louis?

■ Last word: The Blues are better on paper, but their poor round-robin showing indicates the Canucks have a chance.

Eastern Conference

At Toronto

No. 1 Philadelphia vs. No. 12 Montreal

■ Flyers skinny: Philadelphia (41-21-7) enjoyed an impressive turnaround under first-year coach Alain Vigneault, a Jack Adams finalist. The Flyers finished seventh on offense and defense. They were cruising before the pause and carried that momentum to Toronto.

■ Canadiens skinny: Montreal (31-31-9) pulled off the biggest upset of the restart by ousting Pittsburgh in the play-in round. Goaltender Carey Price was strong, and defensemen Shea Weber and Jeff Petry were dangerous on offense.

■ X-factor: Discipline. Both teams have played solid, well-structured defense. They can’t afford needless penalties.

■ Last word: Philadelphia is one of the league’s hottest teams. It’s going to be difficult for the Canadiens to stop them.

No. 2 Tampa Bay vs. No. 9 Columbus

■ Lightning skinny: Tampa Bay (43-21-6) sported the league’s top offense for the second year in a row and finished second in goal differential to Boston. The Lightning blow teams away with star power, but they also added grit this season.

■ Blue Jackets skinny: Columbus (33-22-15) is a scrappy group led by Jack Adams finalist John Tortorella. The Blue Jackets have played tight-checking games after a talent exodus in the offseason. They were 27th in goals per game but fourth in goals allowed.

■ X-factor: Health. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos is out indefinitely, and four-time Norris Trophy finalist Victor Hedman is injured for the Lightning.

■ Last word: Tampa Bay’s talent is superior, but that was also true when Columbus upset it last postseason. Can the Lightning not strike twice?

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 7 New York Islanders

■ Capitals skinny: Washington (41-20-8) is an experienced team searching for its second Cup in three years. The Capitals had the league’s second-best offense but were mediocre on defense. They also didn’t hit the restart running.

■ Islanders skinny: New York (35-23-10) allowed seven goals in its four-game series win over Florida. Coach Barry Trotz’s team plays sound, structured hockey, which can limit scoring chances both ways.

■ X-factor: History. Trotz led the Capitals to the Cup in 2018, but he and the team parted ways that summer. Both sides have something to prove.

■ Last word: Explosive offense versus tight defense. Whichever team controls the series’ tempo probably will win.

No. 4 Boston vs. No. 6 Carolina

■ Bruins skinny: Boston (44-14-12) practically coasted to the NHL’s best record after losing in last year’s Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins faltered in the round robin, but are still a nightmare matchup.

■ Hurricanes skinny: Carolina (38-25-5) is a possession-driven team trying to recapture the magic of last season’s run to the Eastern Conference Final. Its top line is lethal, and its blue line is deep.

■ X-factor: Rust. Boston has yet to look like itself. The Hurricanes have been idle for a week. Which team can get up to speed first?

■ Last word: It’s almost unfair that the Bruins’ Presidents’ Trophy-winning season results in this matchup. Carolina has a real chance to advance.