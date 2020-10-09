84°F
Golden Knights

Reid Duke, Jimmy Schuldt re-sign with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 7:16 pm

The Golden Knights re-signed restricted free agents Reid Duke and Jimmy Schuldt to one-year contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Both players signed their deals a day after receiving qualifying offers from the Knights. Their contracts are each worth $700,000 next season.

Duke, the Knights’ first-ever signing, scored 15 points in 39 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves last year. The 24-year-old forward was also part of the organization’s postseason taxi squad.

Schuldt, a college free agent signing in 2019, had 21 points in 52 games in his first pro season with the Wolves. The 25-year-old defenseman was brought into the Knights’ preplayoff training camp but did not travel to Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights’ lone restricted free agent remaining is right wing Keegan Kolesar. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut last season and also was part of the postseason taxi squad.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

