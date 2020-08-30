Robin Lehner, Golden Knights blank Canucks for 2-1 series lead

Goalie Robin Lehner registered his second shutout of the series, and the Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save as Vancouver Canucks center Adam Gaudette (88) and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) work in front of the net during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) checks Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher (51) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) checks Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller (9) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save as Vancouver Canucks right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) rough it up during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save on Vancouver Canucks' Jay Beagle (83) as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) looks for the puck as teammate Alec Martinez (23) collides with him while working against Vancouver Canucks' Jay Beagle (83) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) falls over Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks Quinn Hughes (43) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom as Canucks' Jordie Benn (4) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

For two days, the Golden Knights set aside their differences with the Vancouver Canucks and stood shoulder to shoulder in protest along with other NHL players.

When hockey resumed Saturday, the Knights were laser-focused and gained control of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Goalie Robin Lehner pitched his second shutout in the past week, and the Knights rolled to a 3-0 victory in Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, which continues Sunday. When a series is tied, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the series 67.1 percent of the time, according to NHL public relations.

The Knights set an NHL record by reaching 25 postseason victories faster than any other franchise in history (38 games), beating the previous low of 43 shared by the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers.

“We were a lot better tonight. I thought we fixed some of the things that ailed us in Game 2,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought we supported each other a lot better. We were a little heavier, a little harder. … I thought our penalty killing and our goalie was great early.”

Lehner made DeBoer’s decision in net tougher for the second game of the back to back, as he bounced back from a loss in Game 2 on Tuesday and finished with 32 saves.

He made 16 stops in the first period and helped the Knights kill off a five-on-three disadvantage with a point-blank save against Bo Horvat, the NHL’s leading goal scorer in the postseason.

“In series like this, it’s really important to get the first goal and not fall behind and chase the game,” Lehner said. “I thought everyone did a great job of pitching in and working hard and blocking shots, doing all the right things. It was really important for the momentum of the game to try to get out ahead and not chase the game.”

Forward Alex Tuch and defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored in the opening 5:28 of the first period.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed when NHL players chose not to participate in protest of systemic racism.

“I knew our team was going to come out and play really hard from the drop of the puck,” Tuch said. “We were ready two days ago; we were ready today. With everything that happened, I think it brought our team closer together. Being able to come together under such an interesting time was huge for our team. We wanted to continue that on the hockey part of it, too.”

The Knights returned to the formula that worked in Game 1, pushing around Vancouver in the final two periods and winning the special teams battle.

The Knights killed all five Vancouver power plays, and Mark Stone tallied his sixth goal of the postseason on a power play early in the third period for a 3-0 lead.

“This group has a lot of belief,” Lehner said. “It’s a very complete team, a very good group. I knew before the game we were going to come out and have a good game. They had a little bit of a push in the first period, but I thought we took over the game after that.”

The Knights leaned on Lehner for much of the first period after scoring on two of their first three shots against Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (31 saves).

Tuch split the Vancouver defense and settled a saucer pass from Nicolas Roy and went high over Markstrom’s glove at 4:05 for his team-leading seventh goal in 11 postseason games. He had eight goals in 42 games during the regular season.

Tuch is the second player in team history with a four-game playoff goal streak, according to NHL public relations, joining Jonathan Marchessault in 2019.

“Every time I see Alex with a lot of speed, of course I want to get it to him,” Roy said. “He’s got a hot hand right now, so try to find him, and it’s been working pretty well.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.