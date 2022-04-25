Robin Lehner to miss rest of season, undergo surgery

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, second from left, skates with teammates after they lost to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.

“Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained Feb. 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season,” the team wrote on its website.

“At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action.”

ESPN and The Athletic reported Friday that Lehner was set to undergo season-ending surgery for a lower-body injury, but the Knights vehemently refuted those reports. Coach Pete DeBoer and general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday there was nothing physically to limit Lehner from playing.

The Golden Knights, who play at Dallas on Tuesday, recalled Jiri Patera from the Silver Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.