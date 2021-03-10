Robin Lehner to practice with Silver Knights on conditioning loan

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will practice with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan, the organization announced Wednesday.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lehner has not played since Feb. 7 and is on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

“Great step,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You know, obviously we’ve been waiting for him. There’s been multiple positive steps along the way for him to get to this point, but for him to integrate back into a full team practice is a big step to getting him back with us.”

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players on long-term IR can be assigned on a conditioning loan for up to six days or three games, whichever is longer.

In five games with the Golden Knights, Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

