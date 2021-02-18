49°F
Golden Knights

Ryan Reaves, Knights receive donation for ball-hockey rink

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 9:39 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves shows Javon Williams, 9, how to celebrate after scoring a goal during a youth street hockey clinic Feb. 27 at Doolittle Recreation Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves shows Javon Williams, 9, how to celebrate after scoring a goal during a youth street hockey clinic at Doolittle Recreation Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves is surrounded by children during a youth street hockey clinic at Doolittle Recreation Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves is doing his part to try and help the game of hockey grow in Las Vegas.

Bridgestone, the title sponsor of Saturday’s outdoor game between the Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe, is donating $200,000 to the NHL Foundation. Half of that money will go to Reaves and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to build a ball hockey rink at the James Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

“The main goal is to bring hockey to a community that has not been exposed to it before,” Reaves said in a statement. “By doing this, we can educate and then integrate these communities into teh sport within the city of Las Vegas through various programs.”

Reaves, who is biracial, has promoted his sport for years. He’s held ball hockey clinics in Las Vegas before trying to expose hockey to younger generations.

The new ball hockey rink will also house additional sport programs, Knights watch parties and community events.

The other half of Bridgestone’s donation will fund the Nashville Predators Youth Hockey Diversity Program in its first year.

“The brand-new ball hockey rink in Las Vegas and Nashville Predators Youth Hockey Diversity Program are two powerful examples of the movement for inclusion that is accelerating across the hockey community,” said Kim Davis, the NHL’s senior executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “The NHL and NHL Foundation are proud to have a partner in Bridgestone as we continue our efforts to ensure hockey is for everyone by engaging in grassroots communities who represent the future of our game.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

