Stanley Cup Final tickets seeing strong early demand

The majority of tickets being purchased for Game 1 and 2 at T-Mobile Arena on TickPick are coming from Panthers fans.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) applauds the fans all excited after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ second Stanley Cup Final appearance in their six-year existence has created a strong demand for tickets on the secondary market.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Knights versus Florida Panthers NHL championship series ranks as the fourth most in-demand Stanley Cup Final on record for no-fee secondary ticket marketplace Tick Pick.

That ranking is based on the average $911 ticket purchase price for all seven potential games in the series, according to Kyle Zorn, content strategy lead for TickPick.

In Las Vegas, the average purchase price for Game 1 and 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is slightly higher at $979 and $925, respectively, Zorn said.

The average price is similar to what was seen in 2018 when the Knights made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural NHL season, with $985 and $943 average sale prices for the first two Knights home games of that series against the Washington Capitals.

“That fan base is the bulk of the transactions thus far,” Zorn noted.

Panthers home games were one of the most affordable in the NHL this season, while the Knights ranked as the 7th most expensive in the league on TickPick.

With the Panthers’ tickets more affordabable this season than the Golden Knights, as games 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena draw closer, Zorn expects the average purchase price for the series to dip.

“I do expect this to be one of the most affordable Stanley Cup Final on record,” Zorn said. “But the transaction volume is significant on the Florida side, but I’m expecting it to pick up on the Vegas end as well.”

The most expensive purchase as of Tuesday for Game 1 was for two tickets in section 15, Row 2, for $3,614 for each ticket, totaling $7,228.

“That’s not the first row, but is the second row behind the glass,” Zorn said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 2,276 tickets available on TickPick, according to their smartphone app. The average listing price of those tickets sat at $1,116, with the cheapest price noted to be $364, for standing room only tickets in Hyde Lounge.

