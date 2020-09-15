Stars mount another comeback to deflate Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars, who had come back five times in the playoffs to win after spotting their opponent the first goal, trailed 2-0 midway through the third period.

Dallas Stars players celebrate their overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34), Roope Hintz (24) and John Klingberg (3) celebrate their win over the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Members of the Dallas Stars pose with the Clarence Campbell Bowl, awarded to the NHL's Western Conference champions, after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Mattias Janmark (13), Alexander Radulov (47) and Jason Dickinson (18) celebrate their win over the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

For most of the NHL Western Conference Final, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin had the Golden Knights talking to themselves by making one big save after another as the Stars pushed favored Vegas to the brink of elimination.

On the Knights’ first shot of Monday’s Game 5, with William Carrier perched on Khudobin’s doorstep, blocking his vision, Nate Schmidt let fly with a slap shot that the Stars netminder blindly speared. The NBC cameras showed the Vegas defenseman muttering to himself.

Khudobin saved 34 of the 36 shots he faced, but this time it was Dallas forward Denis Gurianov who had the final word inside the Edmonton, Alberta, bubble. His blast from the right faceoff circle 3:36 into overtime capped a furious comeback as the upstart Stars defeated the heavily favored Knights 3-2 to win the series 4-1 and advance to their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years.

“Feels good, especially because we won and (are) headed to the Stanley Cup Finals,” said the Russian-born Gurianov about ripping the puck past Knights goalie Robin Lehner with the Stars on a power play after Zach Whitecloud was sent off for delay of game.

The Stars, who had come back five times in the playoffs to win after spotting their opponent the first goal, trailed 2-0 midway through the third period before making another strong push to force overtime.

Here come the Stars

Jamie Benn banged in a shot during a goal mouth scramble midway through the third to make the score 2-1. Joel Kivirenta tied the game on a power-play goal from in close with 3:47 remaining in regulation, setting the table for Gurianov’s game winner.

“It says a lot about our group,” Stars captain Benn said about yet another Dallas rally. “Sometimes things don’t go your way the first couple periods, but we stuck with it and once again (Khudobin) kept us in it as long as we needed. And we found a way to get it done.”

Stars coach Rick Bowness, who started the season as an assistant, said he hopes his players will take a moment to enjoy what they have accomplished.

“It’s a feeling you can’t describe,” he said after the red light flashed on after Gurianov’s goal. “You only get so many cracks at going to the Stanley Cup Finals, so you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Tyler Seguin was asked what it says about the opportunistic Stars becoming the first team since 1968 to advance to the finals with a negative goal differential.

“It says analytics are overrated,” the Stars forward said while flashing a gap-toothed grin as wide as the Texas plain.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.