Golden Knights

Start time for Game 1 of Western Conference Final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 8:44 pm
 

Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta, will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The game will be shown on KSNV-3. Fans can also listen at Fox Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM).

The Knights are in the Western Conference Final for the second time in three years. They defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in their first appearance in 2018.

The Stars are in their first conference finals since 2008. The teams have never met in a postseason series, but they did square off this postseason in the round robin Aug. 3.

The Knights won 5-3 after outscoring Dallas 4-0 in the third period.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

