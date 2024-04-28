Start time of Knights-Stars Game 4 announced

The NHL has announced a start time for Game 4 between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist compete for possession of the puck during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars is slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, the league announced Saturday.

The game can be watched on KMCC-34 locally and will be on ESPN across the U.S.

Start times for Games 5-7 have yet to be determined.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday. A win would give the Knights a chance to sweep the top-seeded Stars on Monday.

Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers series will precede the Knights-Stars game on ESPN at 4 p.m. Monday.

