Start time of Knights-Stars Game 4 announced
The NHL has announced a start time for Game 4 between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars is slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, the league announced Saturday.
The game can be watched on KMCC-34 locally and will be on ESPN across the U.S.
Start times for Games 5-7 have yet to be determined.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday. A win would give the Knights a chance to sweep the top-seeded Stars on Monday.
Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers series will precede the Knights-Stars game on ESPN at 4 p.m. Monday.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.