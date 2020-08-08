89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Time set for Golden Knights game against Avalanche on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2020 - 7:45 pm
 

The Golden Knights’ round-robin playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday is scheduled to begin at noon Pacific time, the league announced.

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

The winner receives the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Chicago Blackhawks in the quarterfinal round.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
2
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
3
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
4
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
5
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights adjust to afternoon playoff games
By / RJ

The Golden Knights have had the middle slot for their first two round-robin games after playing before 5 p.m. local time just three times in their postseason history.