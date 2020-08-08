Time set for Golden Knights game against Avalanche on Saturday

The Golden Knights’ round-robin playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday is set for Saturday afternoon, the league announced.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ round-robin playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday is scheduled to begin at noon Pacific time, the league announced.

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

The winner receives the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Chicago Blackhawks in the quarterfinal round.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.