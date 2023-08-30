Which Knights games will be on national TV next season?

The Golden Knights will make a franchise-record 15 appearances on national TV next season after winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights, by virtue of being the defending Stanley Cup champions, will be on national TV more than ever before next season.

The Knights will make a franchise-record 15 appearances on ESPN, TNT and ESPN+/Hulu during the regular season in 2023-24, 13 of which will be only available on those networks.

The team’s remaining 69 regular-season games will be shown over the air, satellite and cable on their new local broadcast home Vegas 34 (KMCC-34). The Knights will also stream their games on major devices through their partnership with ViewLift. Radio broadcasts will continue to be on KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

The Knights’ first national TV appearance will be their second-to-last preseason game Oct. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche on TNT. Their season opener against the Seattle Kraken, which will feature the Stanley Cup champions banner-raising ceremony, will be shown on ESPN.

The Knights have three games that are scheduled to be on ESPN+/Hulu, which will require a subscription to watch. ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month.

Here is the Knights’ full national broadcast schedule:

Thu. Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (TNT)

Tue. Oct. 10 vs. Seattle (ESPN)

Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia (ESPN)

Wed. Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles (TNT)

Wed. Nov. 22 at Dallas (TNT)*

Mon. Jan. 1 at Seattle (TNT)

Wed. Jan. 10 at Colorado (TNT)

Fri. Jan. 26 at New York Rangers (ESPN)

Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Edmonton (ESPN+/Hulu)

Sat. Mar. 2 at Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu)

Sun. Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey (TNT)

Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle (ESPN)

Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota (ESPN)

Wed. Apr. 10 at Edmonton (TNT)*

Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Colorado (TNT)

Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago (ESPN+/Hulu)

*Broadcast available locally on Scripps Sports

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.