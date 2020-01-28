Young skater gets physical with Ryan Reaves — VIDEO

Somebody has finally found a way to take down Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves — and he’s about a third the size of No. 75.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. He found a close encounter with a youth skater in Reno on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during the Reavo 75 Youth Hockey Clinic. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Seems like he lives or at least skates in Reno — and he’s about a third the size of No. 75.

A Twitter account called @VGKMoms (who claim they are “two Vegas moms with unhealthy obsession with Ryan Reaves”) posted a video Monday taken at the Reavo 75 Youth Hockey Clinic in Reno.

The veteran defenseman can be seen skating leisurely as youth players swirl around him, but when he goes behind the net to get a loose puck, he gets taken down by a young player who chips Reaves, causing him to fall to the ice. The kid then clears the puck and comes back to chuckle at Reaves as he picks himself up.

Reaves appeared uninjured.

The Golden Knights are on their bye week and have no games scheduled until Friday when they play at the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4:30 p.m. contest.

