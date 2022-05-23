Ally Ewing eager to defend LPGA Match Play title at Shadow Creek

Ally Ewing defeated Sophia Popov last year in the championship match of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play to cap a week of more than 120 holes in the Las Vegas heat.

Ally Ewing hits out of the bunker at the 17th hole during the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ally Ewing sinks a putt shot at the 17th hole to win the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ally Ewing hits her shot out of the rough at the 15th hole during the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ally Ewing celebrates after winning the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ally Ewing has been among the best American players on the LPGA Tour for the past five years and played on two Solheim Cup teams. But when she steps on the grounds at Shadow Creek this week, she’ll do something for the first time.

Ewing is the defending champion of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, and this week marks the only time as a professional she has attempted a title defense. Her first LPGA win came at the 2020 Drive On Championship, but it wasn’t held the following year. That makes this week in Las Vegas a little more special for the 29-year-old.

Ewing is hoping a return to Shadow Creek can bring back the magic she felt last year, when she beat Sophia Popov 2 and 1 in the championship match to cap a week of seven rounds and more than 120 holes in the Las Vegas heat. While she has great memories of winning the inaugural event, her strongest feelings about that week are exhaustion.

“The word that came to mind is tired,” Ewing said. “I remember being in a place to just keep plugging, just try to find every ounce of energy you have in the tank and expend it.

“It was not only a physical battle, it was a mental battle. I could tell you every ounce of energy was expended.”

Ewing, or whoever emerges this week from the field of 64 players, will have to play well to win this event. Players can’t hide in match play, a grueling format that doesn’t allow for letdowns.

Ewing was a master last year, getting out of a loaded pod that included Solheim Cup stars Leona Maguire and Jennifer Kupcho, then winning four knockout matches over the final two days. That included a quarterfinal victory over Danielle Kang, a Shadow Creek member and unofficial host of the tournament, in what was considered the highest quality match of the week.

“I’m really excited to get back to Shadow Creek,” Ewing said. “Obviously great memories from last year. It’s just a world-class event.”

It’s been an uneven year for Ewing, who has no top-10 finishes and three missed cuts in eight starts this season. Still, she believes her game is trending in the right direction.

“I’ve been underperforming in terms of where I am as a ball striker,” she said, noting she hasn’t had all facets of her game firing at the same time. That, along with a tendency to be her own toughest critic, has created a series of results below expectations.

“A lot of what I’m trying to tell myself is if I do x, y and z in preparation, it’s just playing golf from there, which I know I can do,” she said. “I feel like I’m in a good place mentally and physically where I can put some good rounds together.”

She’s also hoping this new experience of defending pays dividends, helping her to relax and realize she knows how to play Shadow Creek.

“It’s going to be really cool. We as golfers try to build off of positive momentum,” she said of returning to the course. “I don’t think I’m going to put this expectation where if I don’t win then I’ve let myself down. It’s just getting there and knowing I have good memories and knowing I played really good here. I should just have a lot of positive thoughts.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. You can reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.