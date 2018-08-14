Centennial grad, Golf Channel host tees up passion for fashion

At the time, it seemed like the worst advice ever. But the Golf Channel’s Bailey Mosier listened to her colleagues and learned to “Just be yourself because you can’t fake TV.”

“Just be yourself because you can’t fake TV,” Bailey Mosier’s fellow Golf Channel colleagues said prior to her first show.

“It’s funny, because now when I am asked by aspiring broadcasters for advice, that’s also what I tell them,” Mosier, a 2004 Centennial High product, said. “At the time, all I could think about was, ‘Be myself?’ That’s crazy because there is so much to worry about the actual process of doing quality television.”

Bailey, whose legal name remains Bailey Mosier even after marrying controversial Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee in 2016, is in Las Vegas to host a fashion show during the PGA Fashion Demo Experience being held through Wednesday at The Venetian and Topgolf Las Vegas.

For most of her broadcasting career, Mosier, 32, fought the urge to totally “be herself,” but is now revealing more personality, especially when it comes to her fashion sense. A big breakthrough came earlier this year when she and Brandel were named golf’s most fashionable couple by Golf magazine.

“I felt that recognition validated and legitimized my love for fashion,” Mosier said. “I believed there was a stigma that fashion was viewed as superficial, but a lot of the world loves fashion. Now I am unapologetically myself and I am grateful to have the opportunity to host the fashion show and promote fashion in others ways. I love how golf fashion is pushing boundaries and evolving.”

At Brandel’s urging, she goes by “Mosier” on-air during the “Morning Drive” show and other appearances, but uses Chamblee on social media. Brandel Chamblee is one of the most loved and hated commentators on television and he believed it better for her to have separation from his outspoken views.

“I really don’t know what my name is, so sometimes I say, ‘I’m just Bailey,’” Mosier said with a laugh.

“Just Bailey” was the 2003 Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association Player of the Year and was also all-conference at Centennial, where she took up golf as a sophomore when her basketball career ended due to a degenerative knee issue.

At Old Dominion University, Mosier was the co-captain of the golf team. She earned a communications degree with a psychology minor and initially was hired at Golf Channel as an associate editor.

Barzekoff leaving Vegas on top

Boise State rising freshman Cameron Barzekoff, a Palo Verde product, won the Southern Nevada Golf Association Cascata Amateur in a playoff over Josh Wescott. It was Barzekoff’s first SNGA tournament this year.

Other division champs were: John Turk (senior championship), Frank Abbott (silver championship), Steve Zyla (net), Patrick Carlin (senior net) and Loren Little (silver net).

Major Series of Putting

The Major Series of Putting returns to Las Vegas Oct. 24-31 and local qualifiers are underway, with the next one Aug. 25 at Stallion Mountain Country Club.

Weekly deal

Get 9 holes with cart, range balls and two drinks for $25 at the night-lit Las Vegas Golf Center.

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

Local schedule *Wednesday: PGA Fashion Demo Experience, Venetian *Wednesday-Thursday: Shriners Sip n’ Swing, TPC Summerlin *Friday: SNGA Tour, Arroyo *Saturday-Sunday: Golf Channel Tour Championship, Bali Hai *Monday: Men, Women-USGA Mid-Am qualifier, Red Rock *Aug. 24-25: Westgate Superbook Classic, Las Vegas Country Club *Aug. 25: Major Series of Putting qualifier, Stallion Mtn. *Aug. 26 : 2 nd Big Cup Heaven/Little Cup Hell, Siena *Sept. 1: Major Series of Putting qualifier, Red Rock CC *Sept. 2: Major Series of Putting qualifier, Painted Desert *Sept. 8: Major Series of Putting qualifier, Painted Desert *Sept. 9: Major Series of Putting qualifier, Chimera *Sept. 8-9 : Las Vegas Junior Am, LV Golf Club *Sept. 8-9: SNGA Laughlin Amateur, Mojave Golf Club