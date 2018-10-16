Centennial, Pahrump lead after 1st round of state golf tourney

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the Class 4A state girls golf tournament, and Pahrump Valley grabbed the Day 1 lead in the 3A tournament.

Faith Lutheran sophomore Gracie Olkowski drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. She shot 74 Monday and is in second place after the first round of the Class 4A state girls golf tournament in Northern Nevada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

If Monday is any indication of how the Class 4A state girls golf tournament will go, Tuesday will be a photo finish in Northern Nevada.

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course with a total score of 320, but two other teams are within seven strokes.

Carson’s Karen Beglin carded a 1-over-par 73 to take the individual lead, with nine golfers within four strokes.

Tuesday’s final round is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Dayton Valley.

“I think like all the teams they battled through it,” Centennial coach Charlie Cerrone said of his team’s performance. “It’s only a few shots. It’s anybody’s match tomorrow, it’s so tight.”

Faith Lutheran shot 325 and Bishop Gorman shot 327. Clark is in fourth at 350, followed by Reno (368) and Bishop Manogue (374).

Faith Lutheran’s Gracie Olkowski is the top local golfer after the first day, one stroke back of Beglin at 74. Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson is tied with Reed’s Kaitlin Fleiner for third at 75.

Pahrump controls first day of Class 3A state

Pahrump Valley totaled 375 on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill in Truckee, California, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Nygaard is one shot better than Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson, and three strokes ahead of Western’s Carolyn Lemon. Nygaard finished second at the Southern Region tournament last week. Lemon won the title.

The Trojans won the team region title, and lead Boulder City by 14 strokes heading into Tuesday. Elko is third at 399, one stroke ahead of Lowry and four strokes ahead of Spring Creek.

The final day of the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Schafer’s Mill.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.