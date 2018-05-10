Coronado, Bishop Gorman win region golf titles

Coronado set a state record in winning the Sunrise Region golf meet, and Bishop Gorman claimed a victory in the Sunset Region tournament.

Bishop Gorman's Mitchell Abbott watches his shot during the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Considering the history of Coronado boys golf, it might be a stretch to call this year’s team the best in school history.

But considering how dominant the Cougars have been, it’s not that much more of a stretch to call them the best in Nevada history.

Led my medalist Brett Sodetz, Coronado shot 7-under-par 569 as a team, a state record for a 36-hole tournament. It was more than enough to give the Cougars their fourth straight title at the Sunrise Region tournament Wednesday at Paiute.

“They really feel like it’s their time, they’ve been really improving every week of the year,” Coronado coach Joe Sawaia said. “It’s a really good time in Coronado golf right now with our depth.”

Nevada moved to a new scoring system this year, counting four golfers instead of five, where the previous team record of 7 over, set by Coronado’s 2012 team, counted an extra golfer. But if Coronado counted a fifth golfer, it still would have the record by four strokes.

Sodetz led the way, shooting even par Wednesday after a 7-under 65 on Tuesday to win by five strokes.

“I was struggling a little off the bat, but I got it going through the end and finished with three birdies,” Sodetz said. “I love the team. It’s a great experience and fun to have the guys to play with every day.”

His teammates weren’t far behind. Dylan Fritz was second at 2-under 142, Benjamin Sawaia was third at 143, and Joey Dotta was sixth at 150. Even nonscoring members C.J. Martin (seventh) and Michael Sarro (11th) were among the leaders.

“We all bring each other to a higher level,” Fritz said. “It’s very fun.”

Noah MacFawn of Foothill placed fourth by carding a 144, and Eldorado’s Matthew Mangello shot 147 to finish fifth.

Sunset Region

If you would have told Mitchell Abbott this morning that he would be a champion when the sun went down, he wouldn’t have believed you.

The Bishop Gorman senior started the second day of the Sunset Region boys golf tournament seven strokes off the lead. But a strong back nine, including three straight birdies, powered Abbott to a 4-under 140 and medalist honors to lead the Gators to the team title Wednesday at Paiute.

“You have to finish mentally strong, finish like a Gael,” Abbott said. “Today just happened to be my day. It’s golf. Anything can happen in this game.”

If the wind was an issue for everyone else, Abbott didn’t seem to mind. Strong gusts tormented the second day, and only Abbott shot under par. He finished 5 under with no bogeys for the day to win by one stroke.

He birdied the second and seventh holes, then had birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th to take his first lead of the day. He also came inches from at least three more birdies.

“He made a lot of adjustments from yesterday to today,” Gorman coach Jim Stanfill said. “He was on a mission.”

Gorman’s winning score was 595. Faith Lutheran shot 610, followed by Arbor View at 623 and Palo Verde at 624. The top three teams advance to state.

Arbor View teammates Cameron Gambini and Hazen Newman each shot 141 to tie for second, and Centennial’s Cole Thompson and Palo Verde’s Michael Salerno both carded 144s for fourth.

