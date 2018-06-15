Dustin Johnson holds 4-stroke lead ahead of weekend at US Open

Playing under control throughout, Johnson shot 33 on the back nine, with birdies on the 11th and 16th holes.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Dustin Johnson handled the worst of the weather and wound up as the sole survivor to par at the U.S. Open, taking a four-shot lead into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills.

Johnson dropped only one shot Friday morning in wind and two hours of light rain that made the course play even longer. He made a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 seventh hole for a 3-under 67.

In perfect scoring conditions in the afternoon, no one could catch him.

Ian Poulter was one shot behind until a triple bogey on his second-to-last hole. Charley Hoffman was under par until a bogey on his final hole.

Johnson was at 4-under 136, four shots ahead of Hoffman and Scott Piercy.

The two golfers holding even in the U.S. Open have Las Vegas ties. Hoffman attended UNLV while Piercy attended Bonanza High School.

The weekend will not include Tiger Woods, who shot 72 to miss the cut for the fifth time in his last eight majors. Jordan Spieth joined him with a bogey-bogey finish to miss the cut by one shot.