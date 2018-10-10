Faith Lutheran, Clark lead after first day of region golf

After the first day of the region tournaments, Faith Lutheran (Mountain Region) and Clark (Desert Region) hold a lead going into the final day.

Faith Lutheran High School golfer Grace Olkowski hits a shot during practice at the Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Faith Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 318 as a team Tuesday, and Gracie Olkowski shot a 3-under-par 69 to lead the individuals in the first day of the Mountain Region tournament at Siena.

Centennial is seven strokes behind the Crusaders in the team scores, and Centennial’s McKenzi Hall is two strokes behind Olkowski in the individual race.

Palo Verde is in third with a 377 team score, and Las Vegas is fourth at 502.

Olkowski will take her two-stroke lead into the final day of the tournament Wednesday at Stallion Mountain, with Arbor View’s Kyndall Newman (73) and teammate Morgan Goldstein (74) on her tail. Tee time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Clark leads Desert Region

At Siena, Clark’s Riana Mission carded a 4-under 68 to take the lead after the first day of the Desert Region tournament.

Mission leads by four strokes over Coronado’s Victoria Estrada, and by five strokes over Sierra Vista’s Aliyah Williams.

The Chargers lead the team scoring after Day 1 by shooting a 321 as a unit. Bishop Gorman is second with 332, followed by Tech (378), Liberty (417) and Green Valley (421).

