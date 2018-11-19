How to watch Tiger-Phil golf match for free in Las Vegas

There’s no need to shell out $20 for “The Match” if you’re living in Las Vegas.

In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

There’s no need to shell out $20 for “The Match” if you’re living in Las Vegas.

The Westgate, Caesars Entertainment sports books and MGM Resorts sports books will show Friday’s Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pay-per-view golf match for free.

Topgolf at MGM Grand is also hosting a watch party when the duo tees off at 12 p.m.

Woods is a minus 200 favorite over Mickelson (a plus 170 underdog) and Las Vegas books also are offering props on the event that will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas.

Staff writer Todd Dewey contributed to this report. Contact Elaine Emerson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.