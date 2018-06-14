Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy among early leaders at US Open

Las Vegas native Scott Piercy got into the U.S. Open as an alternate from Tennessee qualifying. He is making the most of his chance early in the tournament.

Scott Piercy plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Las Vegas native Scott Piercy got into the U.S. Open as an alternate from Tennessee qualifying. He is making the most of his chance early in the tournament.

Piercy is 1-under par for the first round and its tied with Ian Poulter as the early leaders in the clubhouse.

The former San Diego State golfer offset bogeys at Nos. 2 and 11 with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes. He played in the first group to tee off.

Piercy, in his 10th season on the PGA Tour, has four career victories, including winning the team event with Billy Horschel in New Orleans this spring. He tied for second in the 2016 U.S. Open.

