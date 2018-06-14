Golf

Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy among early leaders at US Open

The Associated Press
June 14, 2018 - 9:59 am
 
Updated June 14, 2018 - 10:29 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Las Vegas native Scott Piercy got into the U.S. Open as an alternate from Tennessee qualifying. He is making the most of his chance early in the tournament.

Piercy is 1-under par for the first round and its tied with Ian Poulter as the early leaders in the clubhouse.

The former San Diego State golfer offset bogeys at Nos. 2 and 11 with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes. He played in the first group to tee off.

Piercy, in his 10th season on the PGA Tour, has four career victories, including winning the team event with Billy Horschel in New Orleans this spring. He tied for second in the 2016 U.S. Open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Golf
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golf Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like