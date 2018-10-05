More details released on Woods, Mickelson match in Las Vegas

After more than a month of silence, more details about the match play event between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have trickled out.
According to a 30-second video posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report, the event:
— Will be called “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.”
— Is scheduled for Nov. 23.
— Features a $9 million prize.
— Is set for Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek Golf Club.
— Will be streamed on digital devices by Bleacher Report Live.
Tiger. Phil.
The Match is coming to B/R Live on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/1XUutyMD6o
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 4, 2018
Still unclear is the cost — or the availability — of tickets. Or the broadcast plans, which were originally mentioned as a pay-per-view event. Or where $9 million will come from.
Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909.