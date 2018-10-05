More details released on Woods, Mickelson match in Las Vegas

After more than a month of silence, more details about the match play event between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have trickled out.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

After more than a month of silence, more details about the match play event between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have trickled out.

According to a 30-second video posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report, the event:

— Will be called “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.”

— Is scheduled for Nov. 23.

— Features a $9 million prize.

— Is set for Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek Golf Club.

— Will be streamed on digital devices by Bleacher Report Live.

Tiger. Phil. The Match is coming to B/R Live on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/1XUutyMD6o — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 4, 2018

Still unclear is the cost — or the availability — of tickets. Or the broadcast plans, which were originally mentioned as a pay-per-view event. Or where $9 million will come from.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909.