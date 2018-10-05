Golf

More details released on Woods, Mickelson match in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2018 - 7:45 pm

After more than a month of silence, more details about the match play event between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have trickled out.

According to a 30-second video posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report, the event:

— Will be called “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.”

— Is scheduled for Nov. 23.

— Features a $9 million prize.

— Is set for Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek Golf Club.

— Will be streamed on digital devices by Bleacher Report Live.

Still unclear is the cost — or the availability — of tickets. Or the broadcast plans, which were originally mentioned as a pay-per-view event. Or where $9 million will come from.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Golf
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golf Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like