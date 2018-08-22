Nevada Preps high school girls golf preview

A look at some of the top players and teams for the girls golf season.

Coronado golfer Victoria Estrada laughs with a teammate during the Cougars match with Boulder City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at Boulder Creek Golf Course, in Boulder City. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Coronado golfer Victoria Estrada tees off during the Cougars match with Boulder City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at Boulder Creek Golf Course, in Boulder City. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Centennial's McKenzi Hall hits out of the bunker during the Class 4A state girls golf tournament at Highland Falls golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hailey Stevenson of Centennial prepares to hit a drive at last year's Class 4A regional girls golf tournament. She and her teammates are back for this year's regional tournament that begins Monday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top returning girls golfers

Victoria Estrada, Coronado

Estrada, 2017’s individual Class 4A state champion, finished 11th in 2018. The senior placed third in the Sunrise Region tournament last season.

McKenzi Hall, Centennial

The sophomore tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament last season. She also finished sixth in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their first region title in program history.

Riana Mission, Clark

The sophomore tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament last season. Mission finished second in the Sunset Region tournament and was medalist in four of her matches.

Kyndall Newman, Arbor View

The sophomore placed 16th in the 4A state tournament last season and was eighth in the Sunset Region tournament.

Hailey Stevenson, Centennial

The junior finished 10th in the 4A state tournament last season and seventh in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their first region title.

Girls teams to watch

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels finished third in the Sunset Region and Class 4A state tournaments last season. A young team will be vying to return to the top.

Boulder City

The Eagles won their first Class 3A state championship since 2010 last year after finishing second in 2017. They won the region title each of the past two seasons.

Centennial

The Bulldogs broke through last season with the first region title in school history and followed with a second-place finish at state.

Coronado

The Cougars won their fourth consecutive state championship last season and bring back one of the top golfers in the state in Victoria Estrada.

Palo Verde

The Panthers placed second in the Sunset Region last season and were fourth at state.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.