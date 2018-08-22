Nevada Preps high school girls golf preview

Top returning girls golfers
Victoria Estrada, Coronado
Estrada, 2017’s individual Class 4A state champion, finished 11th in 2018. The senior placed third in the Sunrise Region tournament last season.
McKenzi Hall, Centennial
The sophomore tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament last season. She also finished sixth in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their first region title in program history.
Riana Mission, Clark
The sophomore tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament last season. Mission finished second in the Sunset Region tournament and was medalist in four of her matches.
Kyndall Newman, Arbor View
The sophomore placed 16th in the 4A state tournament last season and was eighth in the Sunset Region tournament.
Hailey Stevenson, Centennial
The junior finished 10th in the 4A state tournament last season and seventh in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their first region title.
Girls teams to watch
Bishop Gorman
The Gaels finished third in the Sunset Region and Class 4A state tournaments last season. A young team will be vying to return to the top.
Boulder City
The Eagles won their first Class 3A state championship since 2010 last year after finishing second in 2017. They won the region title each of the past two seasons.
Centennial
The Bulldogs broke through last season with the first region title in school history and followed with a second-place finish at state.
Coronado
The Cougars won their fourth consecutive state championship last season and bring back one of the top golfers in the state in Victoria Estrada.
Palo Verde
The Panthers placed second in the Sunset Region last season and were fourth at state.
