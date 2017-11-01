PGA Tour pro Colt Knost competes at Major Series of Putting

Colt Knost, who has more than $4.2 million in lifetime earnings on the PGA Tour, finished in second place Tuesday in the Major Series of Putting All-Pro Championship Match Play event.

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Onlookers' shadows are casted on the greens while Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Putters participate in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

The grounds prepared for the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost, right, prepares for a putt in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Colt Knost participates in the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

The top priority for Colt Knost this week remains the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. But when you were away from the PGA Tour for nine months like Knost was, every bit of practice helps.

Even if it’s under the lights at the Major Series of Putting stadium.

Knost, who has more than $4.2 million in lifetime earnings on the PGA Tour, finished in second place Tuesday in the MSOP All-Pro Championship Match Play event.

Knost lost in the final to Cole Nygren of Longmont, Colorado, who took home the $15,000 first prize. Knost earned a paycheck of $8,650.

Knost, the No. 6 seed following stroke play, defeated eight-time PGA Tour winner and event host Brad Faxon in the semifinals. He also beat former UNLV golfer Kurt Kitayama in the quarterfinals.

“It’s a lot of fun, but obviously any time you’re putting, you’re working on your game and everything,” Knost said. “It’s challenging. It’s a lot of fun. The greens roll great, and some of the guys are so good, too. It’s unbelievable.”

Knost, affectionately known as “The Big Gravy” on tour, missed the cut at two straight events in January and underwent surgery on his left wrist in late February.

He missed the cut at the Safeway Open four weeks ago in Napa, California, and finished tied for 54th in the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct. 22.

“It was a struggle at the start coming back,” Knost said. “I was out for nine months, and playing tournament golf is different than playing at home. The first few weeks were a little rusty, but I feel like every day has gotten better. My hand feels good, which is most important, and my game feels good.”

Knost, who is seeking his first career PGA Tour win, was forced to withdraw from last year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after 11 holes due to a wrist injury.

He has two career top-20 finishes in the event at TPC Summerlin, with his best result coming in 2012 when he tied for 13th.

“I’m coming off an injury and this is my third start back, but you know, I always love coming to Vegas,” Knost said. “I’m sponsored by Aria here in town and I spend a lot of time here, and I love playing TPC Summerlin. I’ve had some good weeks there in the past, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Bobbitt bags title

Former UNLV golfer Redford Bobbitt won the Turbo Singles No. 2 tournament early Monday.

Bobbitt, who played for the Rebels from 2013 to 2016 before finishing his career at Arizona, finished at 17 under to take the $15,000 first prize.

Bobbitt is scheduled to caddie for Las Vegas resident Alex Cejka during this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.