Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner lead British Open heading into final round

Americans Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner share the lead on 9-under par heading into the final round of the British Open, with Tiger Woods four shots back in his bid for a first major title in 10 years.

Schauffele and Kisner are going for their first victory in a major, while Spieth is seeking his fourth and to be the first back-to-back British Open champion in 10 years.

Schauffele will be in the last pairing with Spieth after rolling in a long birdie putt on No. 18 for a 4-under 67.

Kisner, who led after the first round and was a co-leader after the second round, parred his last four holes for a 68.

Another American, Kevin Chappell, is alone in fourth place, two shots behind after a 67.

Woods shot 66 and is in a tie for sixth place with six more players, including Rory McIlroy (70) and Tommy Fleetwood (71).