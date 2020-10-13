Las Vegas major-leaguer recovering from surgery after being stabbed

Former Durango High School star and current San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering from being stabbed Sunday night in San Diego.

San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham dives to catch a fly ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GET WELL SOON 🙏 Former @RaysBaseball outfielder Tommy Pham is in "good condition" after getting stabbed and undergoing surgery on Sunday, according to the San Diego Padres. https://t.co/ULfoKai03i pic.twitter.com/PeSfkmk0MD — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 13, 2020

Pham underwent surgery on Sunday after being stabbed in the lower back after leaving a club and encountering people arguing near his car, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Pham did not know the people and asked them to get away from his car.

The Union Tribune said Pham did not suffer any damage to his organs, but he did require stitches to close the wound that pierced all three layers of skin.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a statement, which was released by the Padres. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

San Diego police are looking for suspects.