Lights burn out against Orange County SC

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2019 - 11:09 pm
 

Michael Seaton had a goal and an assist in Orange County SC’s three-goal uprising in the second half as OCSC blanked Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Irvine, California.

OCSC (7-8-9) controlled possession at 67 percent and held edges of 12-4 in shots and 5-2 in shots on goal. The Lights (7-10-6), missing two key forwards due to yellow card accumulation, fell to 1-9-2 on the road.

Jerry van Ewijk opened the scoring in the 68th minute from the top of the box, on an assist from Seaton.

Orange County doubled its lead eight minutes later on a long, left-footed strike from Aodhan Quinn, assisted by Harry Forrester. Seaton scored the final goal in the 86th minute.

The Lights, who were without forwards Irvin Raul Parra and Tabort Etaka Preston because of yellow card accumulation, lost forward Edwin Rivas to a lower-body injury in the 12th minute.

Lights captain Junior Sandoval was assessed two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, and will miss the next match. Las Vegas is tied for first in the USL with six red cards.

The Lights next play Aug. 24, when they host the Portland Timbers 2 (8-8-8) at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field.

