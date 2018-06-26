Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup — PHOTOS

Argentina sneaked past Nigeria and into the round of 16 with a late goal for a 2-1 win, and Croatia sent Iceland home with a bruising — and nose-bloodying — 2-1 defeat.

Soccer fans celebrate Argentina's goal, by player Marcos Rojo, during a live broadcast of the Russia 2018 World Cup soccer match against Nigeria, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz)

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius goes for a header with France's Presnel Kimpembe during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, top, vies for the ball with France's Lucas Hernandez during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Peru's Edison Flores, left, and Australia's Joshua Risdon challenge for the ball during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Denmark's Simon Kjaer, top centre right, heads the ball under pressure from France's Raphael Varane top center left, during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

France's Djibril Sidibe, centre is tackled by Denmark's Pione Sisto, left, and Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Argentina soccer fans celebrate a goal by Marcos Rojo during a live broadcast of the Russia 2018 World Cup soccer match against Nigeria, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz)

Argentina's Marcos Rojo, left, scores his side's second goal past Nigeria's Victor Moses during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo cries at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Argentina won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina players celebrate at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Argentina won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina players celebrates his side's second goal by Argentina's Marcos Rojo during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

An Iceland looks from the stands at the end of the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

From left, Croatia's Duje Caleta-Car, Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson and Iceland's Bjorn Sigurdarson jump for the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Croatia's players celebrates with teammate Ivan Perisic after scoring his side winning goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson, left, reacts as teammate Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson walks past at the end of the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson reacts at the end of the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson wipes his face at the end of the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MOSCOW — France and Denmark played down to expectations to start Day 13 at the World Cup, delivering the tournament’s first goalless game after 36 other matches managed to produce a score. It wasn’t hard to see coming: France had already qualified for the knockout stage, and Denmark needed only a draw to join them and knock out Australia, which fell 2-0 to Peru anyway.

