Lights FC win over Rio Grande Valley FC

Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra went into a three-way tie for most goals in Lights history as the Lights FC won 2-1 over Rio Grande Valley FC and extended their road losing streak to five games in a United Soccer League match Saturday in front of 8,818 at Cashman Field. (Las Vegas Review-Journal · El Tiempo)

The Lights, who moved to 6-1-4 at home, were missing defender Javan Torre, midfielder Jesus Gonzalez and forward Sammy Ochoa due to red card suspensions against Tacoma Defiance on July 24 and injured midfielder Mobi Fehr — maintaining only four substitutions.

Parra gave the Lights (7-8-5) the lead 2-1 in the 31st minute connecting on a diving header off a cross from Jose Villarreal for his tenth goal of the season. He added his fourth assist when he shot a corner kick ten minutes into the match to Gabe Robinson rising for the header attaining his third goal of the season.

Rio Grande Valley (6-10-5) answered in the 27th minute when Carlos Small snuck past the Lights defense scoring on a perfect pass from Eric Bird equaling the most goals for the Toros this season.

Despite the win, the Toros lead in shots 13-11, shots on target 6-4 and controlled possession at 62 percent.

The Lights will travel and face third place Fresno FC (10-3-7) Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and will be without Sammy Ochoa due to an additional red card suspension.

