109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Lights FC win over Rio Grande Valley FC

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2019 - 2:26 pm
 

Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra went into a three-way tie for most goals in Lights history as the Lights FC won 2-1 over Rio Grande Valley FC and extended their road losing streak to five games in a United Soccer League match Saturday in front of 8,818 at Cashman Field.

The Lights, who moved to 6-1-4 at home, were missing defender Javan Torre, midfielder Jesus Gonzalez and forward Sammy Ochoa due to red card suspensions against Tacoma Defiance on July 24 and injured midfielder Mobi Fehr — maintaining only four substitutions.

Parra gave the Lights (7-8-5) the lead 2-1 in the 31st minute connecting on a diving header off a cross from Jose Villarreal for his tenth goal of the season. He added his fourth assist when he shot a corner kick ten minutes into the match to Gabe Robinson rising for the header attaining his third goal of the season.

Rio Grande Valley (6-10-5) answered in the 27th minute when Carlos Small snuck past the Lights defense scoring on a perfect pass from Eric Bird equaling the most goals for the Toros this season.

Despite the win, the Toros lead in shots 13-11, shots on target 6-4 and controlled possession at 62 percent.

The Lights will travel and face third place Fresno FC (10-3-7) Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and will be without Sammy Ochoa due to an additional red card suspension.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Jonathan Eskin at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Ju ...
Hamlin pull away late to win NASCAR race at Pocono
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 34th overall in NACAR Cup Series race, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its 11th win in 21 races this season.

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides past the Arc d ...
Colombia’s Egan Bernal wins Tour de France
By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press

PARIS — The skies over Paris were yellow, ignited by a glorious golden sunset.

Max Holloway, left, and Frankie Edgar connect on each other during a mixed martial arts bout a ...
UFC 240: Max Holloway beats Edgar, Cyborg wins
The Associated Press

Reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway defended his belt Saturday, overwhelming former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.