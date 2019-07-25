89°F
Tacoma ends winless skid, beats Las Vegas Lights

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 10:47 pm
 

Substitute Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez scored twice in the second half to help the Tacoma Defiance end a 14-match winless streak with a 4-1 victory over the Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Tacoma, Washington.

Ocampo-Chavez converted on a mixup between a Lights defender and the goalkeeper in the 47th minute, and he scored again in the 66th minute, turning on a cross by Nicholas Hinds to put the Defiance (3-12-5) ahead 3-1. Shandon Hopeau added a final goal for Tacoma in the 85th minute.

The Lights (6-8-5), who came off a 20-day break, saw their road record fall to 1-7-1.

Justin Dhillon scored his seventh goal for the Defiance in the 31st minute, assisted by Marlon Vargas.

Javan Torre equalized for the Lights five minutes later, connecting on a header off Preston Tabort Etaka’s corner for his third goal of the season.

The Defiance controlled possession at 60 percent, but the Lights outshot them 19-17. The teams tied in shots on goal, 7-7.

Three Lights — Jesus Gonzalez, Torre and Sammy Ochoa — received red cards, and the Lights finished the match with eight players.

The Lights next face the Rio Grande Valley FC (6-9-5) at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Cashman Field.

