Fans who share a president’s name can attend Lights FC game for free

Calling all Wilsons, Reagans, Kennedys and Washingtons.

In honor of Presidents Day, Las Vegas Lights FC announced Monday that fans sharing the last name of any United States president can attend the Lights’ match against the Colorado Rapids for free.

“Mr. Trump, Mr. Obama, Mr. Bush, Mr. Clinton and Mr. Carter you’re all invited,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “And if your last name happens to be Jefferson, Johnson, Wilson or any other of the 45 different U.S. presidents — lucky you!”

Fans looking to take advantage of the Presidents Day promotion must register online or call 702-728-4625 to reserve tickets. Fans must also have photo ID to claim their tickets on game day once registered. The match starts at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Cashman Field.

