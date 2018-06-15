Hat trick, own goal highlight Day 2 of World Cup — PHOTOS

Day 2 of the World Cup started Friday with an unexciting match between Egypt and highly favored Uruguay, with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on the bench with a shoulder injury.

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea looks to the ball when Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's third goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Fans watch on a giant screen as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during the group B match between Portugal and Spain, at the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, 20, scores an own goal during the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Iran's Sardar Azmoun, bottom, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, middle, and Ramin Rezaeian, top, celebrate their team's victory after the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, watches his team during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa, left, reacts as players of Iran celebrate the opening goal during the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

MOSCOW — Day 2 of the World Cup started Friday with an unexciting match between Egypt and highly favored Uruguay, with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on the bench with a shoulder injury. Egypt defended efficiently until defender Jose Gimenez headed a last-minute goal.

There was more drama late in the first match of Group B. An own-goal in the fifth minute of injury time gave Iran a 1-0 win over Morocco. Striker Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a ball past his own goalkeeper, leading to an explosion of joy on the Iran sideline.

The highlight of the day was a classic between Spain and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with an exquisite free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw in the best match of the tournament so far.