Jose Luis Sanchez Sola returns to Lights FC sideline

The Lights’ technical director’s four-game suspension from United Soccer League play is now over and he will lead the team from the touchline at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at LA Galaxy II.

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks during his first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola "Chelis" is introduced before a United Soccer League game against San Antonio FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lights technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola "Chelis" celebrates after the Lights won 2-1 against Swope Park at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lights FC sideline is about to get a lot louder.

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola will return to the United Soccer League touchline Saturday after his four-game suspension for referee abuse. Sola said he poked a referee in the chest in Cashman Field’s away dugout after a 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC on April 27. The Lights went 0-2-2 during his absence.

Now Sola, who promised last week that his team will make the playoffs, will return at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at LA Galaxy II.

“These five weeks he has been with us every day, every single time. He traveled with us to Colorado, Salt Lake City,” defender Miguel Garduno said. “If he’s on the bench, he’s probably more explosive. Yelling 90 minutes. That’s his energy. That’s always his energy.”

Sola initially received a seven-game suspension from the USL, but the Lights got it reduced after an appeal. The league initially called his actions “referee assault,” but owner Brett Lashbrook talked to eyewitnesses after the incident that backed Sola’s version of the story.

Ultimately, an independent panel agreed.

Sola now returns to try to right the ship three games earlier than expected, and he can start yelling at his team on the field again instead of in the stands. Whether that’s enough to save the Lights’ season remains to be seen.

“For us, it’s just keep working the same way,” Garduno said. “We have to obey instructions from (coach) Isidro (Sanchez) or (Sola).”

Supporters group explains protest

For 15 minutes in the second half of the Lights’ 2-0 loss to Real Monarchs SLC on May 19, the supporters group Luz y Fuerza (“Light and Power”) sat down in protest.

Its main complaint was that the Lights’ in-stadium DJ was playing too loud over the crowd of 6,810 and not allowing its chants to be heard.

“Historically, there’s no DJ. It’s the crowd, the supporters that bring the atmosphere,” Luz y Fuerza co-founder Joaquin Aztorga said. “We were going to prove to the fans and management that they need us.”

The statement led to a compromise: The group will record its chants for the DJ so he can use his speakers to try to get the entire crowd singing. It also led to the Lights sending a survey to season-ticket holders asking for feedback on the in-game atmosphere.

“A lot of good things came out of it,” Aztorga said. “We don’t have any problems with management, we don’t have any problems with the team. We just want them to win.”

Family reunion canceled

Saturday was almost the first professional meeting between brothers Carlos and Efrain Alvarez, but plans changed earlier this week.

Efrain, a 15-year-old phenom for Galaxy II, was called up to Mexico’s national U-17 team Tuesday after showing skill beyond his years in the USL. Carlos, a 27-year-old Lights midfielder, now won’t get the chance to test his brother on the field.

