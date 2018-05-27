LA Galaxy II routs Lights FC behind Ethan Zubak’s four goals

Ethan Zubak scored the fastest hat trick in United Soccer League history to help the Galaxy II hand the Lights a 7-2 defeat Saturday in Carson, California.

The Lights FC will see Ethan Zubak and the rest of the LA Galaxy II in its nightmares for a long time to come.

The Lights suffered their worst loss of the season Saturday night in Carson, California, falling to the Galaxy II 7-2 to continue their downward spiral. Las Vegas (2-4-4) is 0-4-3 in its past seven matches, with this latest loss setting team records for goals allowed and margin of defeat.

Zubak was at the forefront of the relentless onslaught for Galaxy II (2-6-4), as he recorded the fastest hat trick in United Soccer League history and finished with four goals. The 20-year-old forward scored three goals in the first 18 minutes to make a 1-0 Lights’ lead quickly feel like a distant memory.

Zubak began his night by finishing a cross from midfielder Julian Buscher to equalize the match in the 10th minute. His second goal came six minutes later when Lights defender Joel Huiqui let another cross into the box go right through his legs, and the former member of the U.S. U19 team capitalized on the easy opportunity.

Zubak then clanged a shot from the top of the box off the far post in the 18th minute to complete his hat trick in a span of 8:20 and add his name to the record books. Zubak still wasn’t done, as his fourth goal in the 54th minute brought his season total to seven, the second highest in the USL.

His teammates didn’t let up, either, with forward Ariel Lassiter scoring in the 60th and 89th minutes and Buscher in the 87th.

Las Vegas looked powerless by the end of the match, as the Galaxy II’s four-goal second half spoiled the return of technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola to the USL sidelines after his four-game suspension.

The Lights took the lead in the sixth minute after midfielder Daigo Kobayashi’s first goal of the season, which ended the club’s scoreless drought of more than 255 minutes in USL play. Kobayashi scored another goal in the 22nd minute after Zubak’s initial flurry to make it 3-2, but the team’s defense collapsed from there.

