Lights FC/Soccer

Las Vegas Lights FC takes on in-state rival Reno 1868 FC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2018 - 11:41 am
 
Updated September 21, 2018 - 1:41 pm

Game day

Who: Lights FC at Reno 1868 FC

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Greater Nevada Field

TV: myLVTV

About the Lights FC: This will be the Lights’ first game without technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who quit this week amid a winless streak for the Lights that has lasted since early August. The Lights have lost six of seven, the other being a draw. With his father leaving the team, coach Isidro Sanchez has six games remaining to right the ship. Raul Mendiola leads the team with seven goals.

About Reno: The last time the two teams played in late August, Reno beat visiting Las Vegas 2-1. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in March at Cashman Field. Reno will be looking to keep the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Brian Brown is the team’s leading scorer with 13 goals, tied for 10th in the United Soccer League..

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

— Betsy Helfand Review-Journal

ad-high_impact_4
More in Lights FC/Soccer
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like