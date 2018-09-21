Las Vegas Lights FC takes on in-state rival Reno 1868 FC

This will be the Lights’ first game without technical director, Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who quit earlier this week amid a winless streak for the Lights that has lasted since early August.

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Rafael Garcia (25) shoots for a goal against Fresno FC during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Game day

Who: Lights FC at Reno 1868 FC

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Greater Nevada Field

TV: myLVTV

About the Lights FC: This will be the Lights’ first game without technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who quit this week amid a winless streak for the Lights that has lasted since early August. The Lights have lost six of seven, the other being a draw. With his father leaving the team, coach Isidro Sanchez has six games remaining to right the ship. Raul Mendiola leads the team with seven goals.

About Reno: The last time the two teams played in late August, Reno beat visiting Las Vegas 2-1. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in March at Cashman Field. Reno will be looking to keep the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Brian Brown is the team’s leading scorer with 13 goals, tied for 10th in the United Soccer League..

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

— Betsy Helfand Review-Journal