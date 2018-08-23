Las Vegas Lights FC to drop $5K from helicopter at upcoming game

The club is dropping money from above Cashman Field as part of the festivities surrounding its match with LA Galaxy II on Sept. 8, and 200 fans will have a chance to go after it.

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team logo during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC’s latest promotional scheme should appeal to anyone who is a fan of helicopters and $5,000 in cash.

The club is dropping money from above Cashman Field as part of the festivities surrounding its match with LA Galaxy II on Sept. 8, and 200 fans will have a chance to go after it. It’s one of four game-day promotions the Lights are running through September.

On Sept. 16, the team will host its Mexican Independence Day celebration with red, white and green fireworks after the match and mariachi performances throughout the night. On Sept. 26, the Lights are hosting Industry Night, when anyone who works in a service industry will get a free beer at the club’s pregame tailgate.

The team’s final event of the month is a bobblehead night, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the Lights’ mascot, Cash the Soccer Rocker.

