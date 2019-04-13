Las Vegas Lights host Tacoma Defiance at Cashman Field

Las Vegas Lights FC midfileder Lucas Scaglia (16) slides into Austin Bold FC forward Clayton Adams (22) for the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

Who: Tacoma Defiance (2-4-0) at Lights FC (1-3-1)

What: United Soccer League regular-season match

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

TV/Streaming/Radio: KVMY-12; streaming: ESPN+; radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460AM)

Lights FC outlook: This is the Lights’ only home match in April. They are one of four USL teams that haven’t allowed a goal at home this season. Kevin Garcia-Lopez, Thomas Olsen, Gabe Robinson and Javan Torre are the only Lights who have played every minute of all five games.

San Antonio FC outlook: Tacoma will be playing its second match in four days. Las Vegas native Danny Leyva, a 15-year-old midfielder, has started four of the Defiance’s six games. Last September, he became the youngest player in team history to start a USL match and the second youngest in league history.

Las Vegas Review-Journal