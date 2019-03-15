Las Vegas Lights play second match at OKC Energy FC

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) catches the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

■ Who: Lights FC (0-0-1) at OKC Energy FC (1-0-0).

■ What: USL regular-season match.

■ When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City.

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Lights FC outlook: The Lights FC tied Austin Bold FC in their season opener last Saturday. Goalkeeper Thomas Nelson will face the team he made his pro debut last season. The Lights were involved in six week 1 games that ended in a tie. The Lights defense limited Austin to a league-low 59 percent passing accuracy. While the Lights led the USL last season in red and yellow cards (105), they earned two yellow cards in the opener.

■ Energy outlook: The Energy won its season-opening match, 3-1 at the El Paso Locomotive. Deshorne Brown scored two of their goals. OKC was one of three teams in the Western Conference to earn a victory last week. Steve Cooke is in his second year as coach.