Las Vegas Lights to bring back cash drop during 2019 season

Fans rush to collect a piece of the $5,000 dropped from a helicopter at half time during an USL soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights and LA galaxy II at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC are going to make it rain … again.

During their inaugural season last year, the Lights dropped $5,000 in cash from a helicopter in a promotion that left fans on their hands and knees in an ultimate cash grab at Cashman Field. This year, the Lights are bringing back the event and adding more prizes, according to a news release.

On Sept. 7, $5,000 in cash will be dropped from a helicopter, along with $5,000 worth of prizes from the Plaza. Like last year, entry to the event will be limited to 200 people age 21 and over, the Lights said.

Other promotions this season from the Lights include:

— A salute to the Golden Knights on Knights Night! on March 30. The team will wear commemorative soccer jerseys designed to look like the Knights’ sweaters.

— Add to your Luchador mask from last season, with a free Luchador wrestling cape in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on May 4.

— On July 4, fans will be invited onto Cashman Field to enjoy fireworks from all directions in an “all-encompassing fireworks experience not found anywhere else in Southern Nevada,” the Lights said. 3-D glasses will be provided.

— The Lights will incorporate the color pink into multiple aspects of the game on Oct. 5 in support of breast cancer month.

— One fan will go home with a free Chevy Silverado truck Oct. 12 in celebration of Fan Appreciation Night.

