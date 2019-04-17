Las Vegas Lights to host second-round match in US Open Cup

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer at the start of a United Soccer League match against the Austin Bold FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The FC Lights will play host to a second-round match in the U.S. Open Cup, the United Soccer League team announced Wednesday.

The Lights FC, who are among 25 USL teams competing in the event, will play the May 7 winner of Cal FC vs. FC Mulhouse Portland in a second-round match either May 14 or 15 at Cashman Field.

Tickets are free for season-ticket holders or $10 for single-match admission.

The tournament features nearly every professional soccer team in the country, including 21 Major League Soccer clubs.