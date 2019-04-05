Las Vegas Lights travel to San Antonio for fifth match of season

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Carlos Alvarez (7) moves the ball past San Antonio FC defender Ryan Felix (3) during the first half of a United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, April 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

■ Who: Lights FC (1-2-1) vs. San Antonio FC (0-3-1)

■ What: United Soccer League regular-season match

■ When: 5 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Toyota Field, San Antonio

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Lights FC outlook: The Lights won for the first time this season last Saturday, defeating Real Monarchs FC 1-0. Alex Harley scored in the 49th minute, the Lights’ third goal of the season. The Lights outshot the Monarchs 13-11. They were strong on tackling, posting a 71.4 percent success rate. Their next match is April 13 at Cashman Field vs. the Tacoma Defiance.

■ San Antonio FC outlook: San Antonio is winless in four matches. After tying Phoenix Rising FC 3-3 in the opener, San Antonio has scored one goal and has been shutout in its past two matches. This is its first home match since March 16. No player has scored more than one goal.

