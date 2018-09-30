Lights fall 1-0 to Oklahoma City

Still searching for his team’s first win since early August and with it playing on short rest, Lights FC coach Isidro Sanchez opted to shake up his lineup Saturday as he promised after Wednesday’s loss.

Las Vegas Lights coach Isidro Sanchez, seen in March. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Still searching for his team’s first win since early August and with it playing on short rest, Lights FC coach Isidro Sanchez opted to shake up his lineup Saturday as he promised after Wednesday’s loss.

Only three starters from Wednesday’s 5-3 defeat to Orange County SC started for the Lights on Saturday and most notably, Las Vegan Thomas Olsen got his first start in net in place of starter Ricardo Ferrino, who surrendered all five goals on Wednesday.

But the shake-up didn’t change the result for the Lights, who fell 1-0 to Oklahoma City Energy FC on Saturday night at Cashman Field, even though Sanchez liked the way his team worked throughout the night.

“It was risky. We made so many changes but I think (it) was just me being aware of the players asking me for the opportunity,” Sanchez said. “I don’t give opportunities to anybody. … They win the opportunities.”

The Lights (7-17-7) put more pressure on OKC (12-14-6) keeper Cody Laurendi throughout the game, outshooting Oklahoma City 25-12, but Laurendi repeatedly saved his team from trouble, making tough saves all night.

Olsen, who faced considerably less pressure, made a nice save in the 63rd minute, stopping a Deshorn Brown attempt before being beat by a wide-open Brown in the 74th minute for the match’s only goal.

The Lights appeared to have scored in the 82nd minute but the goal was waived off because of an offsides call.

“What’s missing is the belief,” Sanchez said as the team’s winless streak extended to 10 games. The Lights have lost eight of those games with two draws.

The low-scoring affair was in stark contrast to the high-scoring 6-4 loss the Lights suffered the last time the two teams played in July on the road.

“I think that’s kind of been the story of our season — it’s like we’ve been playing so well and then just one mistake here. Obviously for me it was a dream come true,” Olsen said. “I’ve been waiting all season for an opportunity and obviously I’m a Vegas guy through and through so I had a big cheering section out there so it was a really good experience for me. Like I said it’s unfortunate we didn’t come out with the result but that’s soccer. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.