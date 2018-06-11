Lights FC acquires defender Nico Samayoa on loan

The 22-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Soccer Superdraft by the New England Revolution and will be eligible to play immediately for the Lights.

Lights FC defender Nico Samayoa, who was assigned to the Las Vegas on Monday, trains with MLS club New England Revolution recently. Photo by New England Revolution.

The Lights FC added a new face to its roster for the sixth time in three weeks by acquiring defender Nico Samayoa on loan from Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution on Monday.

Samayoa, 22, was selected by the Revolution in the fourth round of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft in January after a standout four-year career at Florida Gulf Coast University but has yet to debut with the team. The Guatemala City, Guatemala, native will be eligible to play right away as the Lights enter a two-match week.

“His characteristics, I think they really fit on this team. He’s a center back who steps out, is always defending to the front, and can also play with the ball. He’s vertical with his passing and dribbling and can also attack,” technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola said in a statement. “He’s an uncommon center back, which is the kind of center back we like. When he has the ball, he’s thinking ‘attack,’ not just passing.”

Samayoa is the second defender the Lights have added in the last three weeks along with Rodrigo Inigo, who won’t be able to play for the team until the international transfer window reopens July 10. Samayoa arrives soon after coach Isidro Sanchez said defender Zak Drake and midfielder Sebastian Hernandez were free to join other clubs.

“Those who don’t compete for a spot won’t be here,” Sanchez said on July 7.

